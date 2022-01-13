WT opens registration for employers, announces upcoming job fairs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University (WT) announced that employers looking to participate in four upcoming career fairs on campus can register until April 8.

“These job fairs are designed to connect our students with a variety of employers, whether they’re looking for part-time or seasonal work or are embarking on their career following graduation,” said Office of Career and Professional Development Assistant Director Sam Green, “We know employers all over the country have been having some difficulty filling open positions, and this is a great chance for them to find well-qualified, highly educated Buffs who are eager to enter the workforce.”

The career fairs and their registration deadlines for employers, according to the University:

Summer Camp Job Fair Event: Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jack B. Kelley Student Center Commons Employer registration closes Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

Spring Career Expo Event: Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First United Bank Center A general job and career fair for students of all classifications Employer registration closes for early birds on Jan. 20, generally on Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Educators Expo Event: March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon First United Bank Center Schools will be able to meet with a large pool of teacher candidates entering the job market and seeking internships, as well as WT alumni and others looking for a career move Employer registration closes for early birds on Feb. 23, and generally on March. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Student Employment Fair Event: April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall This fair was designed to fill “part-time and seasonal needs.” Employer registration closes on April 8 at 5 p.m.



To register, the university said employers should visit here. Registration is free.