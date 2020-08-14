WT Online MBA Student Ranked Among Top Business Leaders of Tomorrow

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A student in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University has been named to a prestigious national list of his peers.

Shawn Beinlich, a graduate student from San Bernadino, Calif., who is studying for a healthcare master of business administration, was ranked among Online MBA Report’s 2020 Business Leaders of Tomorrow.

“Shawn Beinlich is one of our top students in our Healthcare MBA program, especially for his overall impact on all of those around him,” said Dr. Robert King, director of graduate business programs. “Being able to be a part of conversations from individuals from all areas and succinctly relay complicated information is a hallmark of a great healthcare student. We look forward to seeing Shawn change the world as a Business Leader of Tomorrow.”

Beinlich said he plans to graduate in 2021 and work in a global management consulting firm focusing on healthcare finance. He said his education at WT is already paying benefits.

“The online program balances the leadership and management components along with the in-person aspects to allow everyone to engage freely and openly,” Beinlich said. “Not only have I learned new skills from my academic studies, but I have also honed my time management and self-motivation skills with online learning. In the post COVID-19 world, these skills will be useful.”

Students chosen for Business Leaders of Tomorrow currently attend a university ranked in The Online MBA Report Top 50 Online MBA Programs and were nominated by their institution. The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business was ranked No. 4 in the State of Texas and No. 46 overall as part of the Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2020.

WT’s commitment to being a learner-centered university for students both on- and off-campus is a key component to its generational plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.