CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that its online MBA program rose to one of the Top 10 in the country, after taking place 12 in Fortune Magazine’s rankings in 2021.

According to the university, WT’s program through the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business ranked Number 9 on the magazine’s ranking list.

“I am delighted and proud to see the Engler College of Business rise in these rankings,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean, “This is an external validation of all the efforts put in by our faculty, staff, and students. These rankings reflect the overall quality of our MBA program and our faculty and show the college’s dedication to innovation and being agile. The rankings reflect our commitment to providing a rigorous MBA program that remains relevant to working professionals.”

The university said that more than 100 programs were surveyed across the country to make the list on qualities such as graduation rate; WT’s program graduation rate was reported to be 94 percent within three years.

“Fortune’s ranking of the best online MBA programs stands out by finding schools that not only offer comprehensive curricula, but also see their graduates move up in their careers,” said Fortune Magazine.

According to the university, the final rankings on the list were made up of three components: Program Score, the Fortune 1000 Score, and the Brand Score. WT’s program ranked above those at the University of Arizona and Syracuse University, among others.