WT online Criminal Justice program ‘best in U.S.’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University (WT) announced that according to a survey from Best College Review, its online bachelor’s degree program in criminal justice administration is the best in the country.

“We are particularly excited about this No. 1 ranking because it highlights how the criminal justice program at WT can stand with the best programs,” said Assistant Professor and Program Director Dr. Brandon Bang, “There are a number of highly regarded and respectable programs on this list, including my alma mater Washington State University.”

“We are proud to serve the Panhandle and the entire state of Texas with a top-notch social science education at an affordable price,” Bang continued, “especially in these tough economic times. This is a combination that is tough to beat.”

While making the list, WT said Best College Reviews considered US News & World Report recognition as well as the cost of tuition. The University topped that list, it said, because of a mixture of its affordable tuition and No. 10 ranking for all online bachelor’s degrees by the US News & World Report.

“Either (bachelor’s) track prepares students for dynamic careers as state troopers, fire investigators, probation officers, police officers, court administrators or special agents,” Best College Reviews wrote. “(WT) combines real-world applications and a rigorous curriculum with experienced and top-notch faculty to prepare students to make a difference in the criminal justice system.”

WT College of Education and Social Sciences Dean Dr. Eddie Henderson said that those rankings are important for demonstrating the University’s commitment to developing tomorrow’s leaders in criminal justice.