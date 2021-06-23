WT offers students ‘hope and opportunity’ through new financial aid options

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that incoming and continuing students can qualify for free money in two ways — the WT Hope Scholarship and the WT Opportunity Grant, according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

The release stated that the WT Hope Scholarship “reflect the state’s demographics, particularly minorities, first-generation students, and students from low-income families.” The scholarship offers more than $500,000 for first-time and transfer students.

“Many high school graduates want to continue their education, but they think, for any number of reasons, that college just isn’t an option for them,” said Jeffrey Baylor, executive director of admissions. “The Hope Scholarship is intended to open up educational options for these students and is just one way that shows how committed we are to serving a diverse student body at WT.”

WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Angela Allen, said that the scholarship is an incredible pathway for diverse students interested in WT.

“This scholarship truly provides hope for those questioning how they will persist to graduation,” Allen said. “The WT Hope Scholarship meets students where they are, which aligns with the WT mission to ensure the success of all students.”

According to the press release, WT’s Hispanic Serving Institution is in its fifth year and often recruits for diversity in the student body, faculty, and staff.

The WT Opportunity Grant is for students who do not qualify for a Texas Grant or a Pell Grant and has around $180,000 available annually for students who need financial aid support, the release said.

“Most middle-class families can figure out a way to put their student through college, but often, one financial blow can wreck those plans and students may have to drop out entirely,” said Mike Knox, vice president for student engagement, enrollment and success. “If students have any kind of change in their financial status, they can apply for this grant, and we can fund up to the full cost for that semester.”

WT’s Communication Dept. said that the funding for the grant and the scholarship is provided by The Texas A&M University Board of Regents and the programs are part of the Regents’ strategic plan to make financial support “accessible and affordable for all students, regardless of socioeconomic background.”

“To be eligible for the WT Opportunity Grant, undergraduate students must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form on file, be a resident of Texas, and be in good academic standing. To apply, contact Tamara DeSpain at 806-651-2050 or tdespain@wtamu.edu. Students will fill out a one-page form, which will be reviewed by a committee, generally within one week,” the release instructed.

To check qualifications for the WT Hope Scholarship, click here. To contact the Admissions office, call 806-651-2020 or 1-800-99-WTAMU, or email admissions@wtamu.edu.