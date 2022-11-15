CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced its nursing students are set to take part in an exercise that will simulate poverty from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The simulation will take place at the Harrington Academic Hall, located at 720 S. Tyler St., with students experiencing a month of living in poverty with a family. In addition, they must navigate social services, find work, and secure childcare along with deciding how to use the finances that they do have.

“This really is an eye-opening experience for our students,” said Laura Reyher, nursing instructor. “An important part of community health care is developing empathy for the circumstances our patients are experiencing, so we are equipping our students to better help these patients overcome barriers and improve their health.”

WT nursing faculty members, along with Heal the City, and Nurse Family Partnership, will assist in running the simulation, officials noted.

Officials added that WT nursing graduates, over the past five years, have averaged a 97% score on the National Council Licensure Exam, which is required by the state board of nursing to “test the competency of nursing school graduates.”