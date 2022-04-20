CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University Nursing Department planned an ‘eye-opening experience’ for its students Wednesday, according to an announcement, presenting senior-level students with a Poverty Simulation “to see what it’s like navigating life on the edge.”

WT said that the Nursing Department would conduct the simulation on the first floor at the Harrington Academic Hall in Amarillo on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The university described that senior-level students participating in the Poverty Simulation will experience four 15-minute “weeks” in the shoes of a family living in poverty or on a very low income. They must navigate the “system” and organize work, childcare, transportation, and decide to pay utility bills or rent, and buy food. They may need to pawn assets they own, said the announcement, or may experience being evicted from their homes or investigated by Child Protective Services.

“It really is an “eye-opening” experience,” said a university official in the announcement for the evening, “This is how we end our clinical for the semester in our community health class.”

Several community partners are expected to assist with the simulation, said WT, including Family Support Services, Adult Protective Services, Nurse Family Partnership in the Coalition of Health Services, and Texas Panhandle Centers for Behavioral and Developmental Health.

The WT Department of Nursing also announced this week that it will host its Community Health Fair on Saturday afternoon, which is expected to include a range of community services, health screenings, vaccinations, and free supplies for qualifying attendees.