CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to recently released analyst reports, one of West Texas A&M University’s (WTAMU) nursing programs was noted as the best in the state, and another one of the best in the country.

In 2021, according to the University, Nursing Process named WTAMU’s nurse practitioner program the best in Texas.

Established in 1972, said WTAMU, the Department of Nursing provides about 70% of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Over the last five years, WTAMU said its nursing graduates averaged a 97% score on the National Council Licensure Examination, required by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to test the competency of nursing school graduates in the United States and Canada. The national average was noted at 85% and, in Texas, the average was noted as 87%.

Meanwhile, Nursing Process ranked WTAMU’s online RN-to-BSN program as number 6 in the nation, which was the only one in Texas to make the list.

“While many online programs have a one-size-fits-all approach, we do our best to connect with online students just as we would with our traditional on-campus students by offering an individualized learning experience for both the bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing degrees,” said WTAMU’s Department of Nursing Head, Dr. Holly Jeffreys, “The year 2022 has been designated as the ‘Year of the Nurse Educator,’ and we are excited to see many of our former students and local nursing leaders returning to enhance their preparation in education and leadership with our online master’s program.”

The WTAMU program was cited, said the University’s announcement, for its flexibility for working nurses and its affordability, as well as the accelerated track that aims to allow students to earn either the bachelor’s or master’s degrees in nursing online.