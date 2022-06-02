AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo and Canyon, you’ve got the number one spot again, West Texas A&M University’s Nurse Practitioner program ranks number one in Texas for the third consecutive year.

“I know our faculty worked really hard at that, and I’m a graduate of this program,” said Holly Jeffries, Director of Nursing at WTAMU. “So it makes me super excited as well.”

The ranking comes from Nursing Process, an independent analyst.

Jeffries said the secret of their success is, “we give them that one on one, try to specialize in what they need in that education process, and there’s rigor to our program of course,” she said.

How rigorous is it?

WT told us Buff nursing graduates have averaged a 97 percent score on the state license exam, statewide the average is 87 percent, and nationwide it’s 85 percent.

A big part of that success, WT’s new training facility in Downtown Amarillo.

“We have all of the undergraduate program located here, so we have the simulation lab, we have classrooms like this that are very interactive,” she explained.

School leaders said its nursing program graduates make up about 70 percent of nurses in the Texas Panhandle, and the nursing program is set to continue its growth moving forward.

“On any given day when school is in session, we have at least 250 kids throughout the nursing program that are training at one time,” Jeffries emphasized.