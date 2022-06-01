CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that the university’s nurse practitioner program has been ranked as the best in the state for the third year in a row.

According to a news release from the university, “Nursing Process,” an independent analyst, ranked West Texas A&M University’s nurse practitioner program as the best of 11 programs across the state. Officials cited the university program’s “innovative and research-focused academic approaches.”

“WT’s nurse practitioner program being recognized as the best such curriculum in Texas for a third consecutive year speaks volumes on behalf of WT Nursing, our faculty and our students,” said J. Dirk Nelson, the dean of WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “We take pride improving the health and quality of life for all of our communities including rural and the medically underserved.”

Over the past five years, nursing graduates from West Texas A&M have averaged a 97% score on the National Council Licensure Examination, according to the release. West Texas A&M University provides around 70% of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle region.

“WT nurse graduates bring an immense amount of quality and value to patient care on a daily basis in a variety of settings,” Holly Jefferys, the director of the department of nursing at West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “WT nursing faculty members are proud to serve our region by promoting and demonstrating the highest standards in nursing practice and education as we continue to bring more nurses and advanced-practice nurses into our ever-growing family of Buff professionals.”