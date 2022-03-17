CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 14 pieces created by students in the West Texas A&M University (WT) chapter of the National Electronic Media Association (NEMA) earned a spot on the finalist list for the 80th Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition, according to WT.
Described by WT, the competition is intended to encourage and reward students for accomplishments in audio, video, scriptwriting, and web development, as well as academic research and writing. Entries are judged by media professionals on technical quality, originality, and achievement of any stated category criteria.
“The NEMA competition is meaningful for students because they get genuine feedback from professionals on their work,” said Sophia Britto, NEMA chapter president and a senior digital media and communication major from Amarillo.
The finalists were all made by students, said WT, varying from classwork to off-campus client work.
The WT Advanced Video Production class produced three pieces for the City of Canyon, said the University, including:
- A video describing the city’s budget process
- A video promoting the Canyon Chamber of Commerce
- A promotional video “Welcome to Canyon”
All three videos, said WT, won American Advertising Awards.
Also among the finalists, according to WT’s announcement, was a live production produced and directed by students in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman” was created using the complex’s AT&T High Definition Studio, and students recruited the artist, created marketing graphics, designed the set, and ran production including lights, audio, and video.
WT said that winners are expected to be announced virtually during the annual NEMA National Convention, running from March 28 to 31.
The student finalists, all digital communication and media majors, were listed by WT:
- Sophia Britto
- Karree Belmares
- Carson Bradley
- Jordan Conde
- Pedro Lama-Colon
- Isaiah Tanner
- Jacob Toon
- Rachel Widder
The finalist pieces for the WT 2021-22 National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition:
- Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment
- “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink With Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class
- Audio Station Imaging
- “When I Am in My Car” Promo, KWTS Production Team
- Audio Promos
- “The Meaning of Life,” Jacob Toon and Carson Bradley
- Audio PSAs
- “Dance” PSA, KWTS Production Team
- Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production
- “City of Canyon Budget Video,” Jordan Conde and Jacob Toon
- “City Chamber of Commerce,” Carson Bradley, Jacob Toon, Jordan Conde and Sophia Britto
- Video Studio or Live Performance Segment
- “One Session – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class
- Video Entertainment and/or Music Program
- “One Session – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class
- Video Program Opener
- “Portraits of Dance 2021 Opener,” Maroon Production
- Video Promos
- “Welcome to Canyon,” Sophia Britto and Pedro Lama-Colon
- Videography/Cinematogrophy
- “Frogger the Movie,” Rachel Widder, Karree Belmares and Isaiah Tanner
- Video Editing
- “Portraits of Dance 2021,” Maroon Productions
- Live Sports Production
- “WT vs. MSU,” Isaiah Tanner and Jacob Toon