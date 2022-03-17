CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 14 pieces created by students in the West Texas A&M University (WT) chapter of the National Electronic Media Association (NEMA) earned a spot on the finalist list for the 80th Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition, according to WT.

Described by WT, the competition is intended to encourage and reward students for accomplishments in audio, video, scriptwriting, and web development, as well as academic research and writing. Entries are judged by media professionals on technical quality, originality, and achievement of any stated category criteria.

“The NEMA competition is meaningful for students because they get genuine feedback from professionals on their work,” said Sophia Britto, NEMA chapter president and a senior digital media and communication major from Amarillo.

The finalists were all made by students, said WT, varying from classwork to off-campus client work.

The WT Advanced Video Production class produced three pieces for the City of Canyon, said the University, including:

A video describing the city’s budget process

A video promoting the Canyon Chamber of Commerce

A promotional video “Welcome to Canyon”

All three videos, said WT, won American Advertising Awards.

Also among the finalists, according to WT’s announcement, was a live production produced and directed by students in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman” was created using the complex’s AT&T High Definition Studio, and students recruited the artist, created marketing graphics, designed the set, and ran production including lights, audio, and video.

WT said that winners are expected to be announced virtually during the annual NEMA National Convention, running from March 28 to 31.

The student finalists, all digital communication and media majors, were listed by WT:

Sophia Britto

Karree Belmares

Carson Bradley

Jordan Conde

Pedro Lama-Colon

Isaiah Tanner

Jacob Toon

Rachel Widder

The finalist pieces for the WT 2021-22 National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition: