WT National Broadcasting Society chapter gains 15 nominations for national awards

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the University, communications students in the West Texas A&M University chapter of the National Broadcasting Society have been nominated for 15 prestigious awards through the National Electronic Media Association’s National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

The University said the nominations were secured in a wide variety of categories ranging from news, sports and comedy video to graphic design. Three COVID-19 categories were added this year due to the pandemic. WTAMU’s NBS chapter received two nominations in this group.

Triple nominee Sophia Britto, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo, said being a part of NBS is a very rewarding experience. “I’m honored to be recognized as a finalist because of my work and look forward to the feedback I’ll get from the judges,” Britto said.

Student finalists, in addition to Britto, include:

Corrin Davis, a freshman broadcast journalism major from Amarillo;

Rachel Widder, a junior digital communication and media major from Galveston;

Ashley Venable, a senior digital communication and media major from Baltimore;

Jordan Conde, a freshman digital communication and media major from Dumas;

Jeanine Fabbri, a freshman broadcast journalism major from Canadian;

Elizabeth Ragan, a junior biology major from Missouri City;

Karree Belmares, a freshman digital communication and media major from Turkey;

Jordan Unfred, a junior digital communication and media major from Lubbock; and

Jamie Abbott, a senior digital communication and media major from Canyon.

Winners will be announced as part of the 58th annual NEMA/NBS convention March 26-28, which will be hosted virtually.

In addition to the student finalists, Dr. Michael McFarland’s entry was reported to be selected for presentation in the National Professional Production Competition.

A pursuit of undergraduate academic excellence is claimed as a key maxim of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.