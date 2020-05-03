WT named safest campus in Texas, in top 10 of nation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University ranked in the top 10 for safest campuses in the country, and finished with the number one spot in Texas.

‘Your Local Security’ combined data from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report and the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security to determine this year’s rankings.

WT was the only school in Texas to make the list.

Walter Wendler, the President of West Texas A&M University said, “Personal safety is of utmost importance at all times, but especially during the current circumstances. I am proud of the University Police Department and the City of Canyon for keeping our community safe. This recognition certifies that WT is a safe home for students, and we will continue to keep it that way.”

WT has shown one of the lists lowest rates in hate crimes and violence against women, with only .32 cases per 10,000 people. The school’s violent crime rate is only .90 for every 10,000 people.

The company that did the list, based it on a combination of these things:

• Violent crimes per 10,000 people

• Property crimes per 10,000 people

• Hate crimes per 10,000 people

• Number of Violent Against Women Act (VAWA) offenses per 10,000 people

You can view the rest of ‘Your Local Security’s list, by clicking here.