CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Kimberly Hieb recently published two scores of music by Andreas Hofer, a church composer who lived in Austria in the mid 1600’s.

“Andreas Hofer is a composer who lived and worked in Salzburg, said Hieb, an Associate Professor of Music at West Texas A&M University’s Sybil B. Harrington School of Music. “And in the 17th century, he was there from about 1650-ish, 54, until 1684, which is well, Salzburg was the hometown of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.”

Dr. Hieb told KAMR her project focuses on music of that time was performed in churches while Wolfgang Mozart’s family lived in Salzburg.

“It just shows us that in 17th, century, people were too focused on that idea of sacrifice, and that idea of martyrdom and worshipping martyrs, it was very important part of the catholic culture there,” she explained.

Dr. Hieb’s worked on the project since 2012, and told us music editions highlight pieces that wouldn’t be able to be studied or performed without a music editor.

“These volumes were published in part books, so where you have all the music for a single part, in this case, we’ve got 10 different parts, five instrumental parts and five vocal parts. Each of that music for each individual part is in a single book, so everybody in the ensemble would have their own book in front of them.”

Her edition takes all of those parts into score format so you can hear what it’s supposed to sound like.

“It was really fun. I had to sit in the office of the abbot, or the office of the secretary to the abbot to transcribe right to make to put the music into modern notation in my computer, that’s essentially the process that happens. And so I sat there with by the good grace of the secretary of the abbot, she made it possible for me to do this work, sharing her office,” she recalled excitedly.

So how does it feel to finish the massive project?

“That’s the most exciting, is when you know, you have all the music, you put it into the software and then you can push play and hear what it sounds like, what the music actually sounds like in score,” she said.