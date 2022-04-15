CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced their chapter of the National Electronic Media Association (NEMA) won 14 awards in the 59 Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

Seven NEMA student projects won a national grand prize, and seven additional projects earned an honorable mention.

Sophia Britto, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo and NEMA chapter president, worked on the WT Advanced Video Production group that won three grand prize awards. More student award winners are Karree Belmares, a junior from Turkey; Carson Bradley a junior from Plainview; Isaiah Tanner, a junior from Perryton; and Rachel Widder, a senior from Galveston.

“Receiving awards for any of my work is kind of a reminder that I’m doing better than I realize I am,” Britto said. “The competition motivates me to work harder and encourages me to pursue creative projects I otherwise wouldn’t have a reason to try.”

Grand prizes awarded to WT:

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production: “City of Canyon Budget Video” – Jordan Conde and Jacob Toon

Audio PSAs: “Dance” PSA – KWTS Production Team

Audio Station Imaging: “When I Am in My Car” promo – KWTS Production Team

Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” – WT Advanced Production Class

Video Entertainment and/or Music Program: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman” – WT Advanced Production Class

Video Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” – WT Advanced Production Class

Video Program Opener: “Portraits of Dance 2021 Opener” – Maroon Production

WT’s honorable mentions:

Video Documentary Program: “What It Takes” – Jeanine Fabbri

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production: “City Chamber of Commerce” – Carson Bradley, Jacob Toon, Jordan Conde, and Sophia Britto

Live Sports Production: “WTAMU vs. MSU” – Isaiah Tanner and Jacob Toon

Audio Promos: “The Meaning of Life” – Jacob Toon and Carson Bradley

Video Promos: “Welcome to Canyon” – Sophia Britto and Pedro Lama-Colon

Video Editing: “Portraits of Dance 2021” – Maroon Productions

Videography/Cinematography: “Frogger the Movie” – Rachel Widder, Karree Belmares and Isaiah Tanner

For more information on NEMA, visit here.