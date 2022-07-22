CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that the university’s meat judging team was recently named an international champion after competing at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Conference in Wagga Wagga, Australia.

According to a news release, the team was awarded top honors in pork judging and placings. The team was also the runner-up in lamb judging, beef judging, questions as well as retail cuts and saleable items.

“This team put WT meat judging on the map on a global scale,” Loni Lucherk, Gordon W. Davis Endowed Chair in Meat Judging and team coach, said in the release. “Attending this contest in Australia was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students. They took full advantage by interacting with students and industry leaders all week, and the cherry on top was the contest championship.”

Through the competition, students were asked to learn the Australian beef eating quality evaluation system, as well as Australian meat cut names. Only one team from the United States is invited to compete in the contest each year. While the team from West Texas A&M was initially invited in 2020, they were able to compete this year.