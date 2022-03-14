CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that one of its graduate programs was ranked highly by a national analyst.

According to a news release from the university, West Texas A&M’s master of science in economics program was ranked as the second-best in the country by TFE Times, an online platform considered “one of the world’s foremost academia media companies.” This comes after the program was ranked in the top 10 for eight years.

Officials from TFE Times used the following components to determine the rankings, the release said:

GMAT scores;

Mean starting salary and bonus;

Mean undergraduate GPA;

Acceptance Rate;

Full-time graduates employed at graduation;

Full-time graduates employed three months after graduation.

West Texas A&M ranked behind Columbia University in the 2022 rankings, the release said. However, the university ranked ahead of Brandeis International Business School, the University of California, Santa Cruz and the University of Colorado – Denver.

“Our dynamic program is designed to meet the needs of students in an ever-changing global environment,” Anne Macy, the Gene Edwards Professor of Finance at West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, said in the release. “This ranking and others like it show potential students and employers that we stay on the cutting edge of financial and economic analyses and techniques.”

This comes after the Engler College of Business also received other accolades from additional publications, including the master of science in finance and economics program, as well as the master of professional accounting program, being ranked as the fourth best in Texas and the 30th best overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings.