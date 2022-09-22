CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that community leaders will gather on Thursday to hold the semi-annual steering meeting for the One West fundraising campaign, nearly exactly one year after its public launch in 2021.

Members representing the six Colleges, the WT Graduate School and other University divisions are expected to update the volunteer committee on the campaign’s progress, focused especially on the impact.

“For example, scholarships have grown by 20 percent in the course of this campaign,” said WT officials in the meeting’s announcement, “Faculty endowments have more than doubled. We currently stand at about $111 million raised from 5,500 donors who have made more than 43,000 gifts of all sizes and types.”

While more than half of the designated gifts for the One West campaign will be focused on people-oriented projects, through expanding scholarship opportunities and named professorships and chairs, officials noted that other campaign priorities also include improving existing buildings and enhancing academic offerings.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the One West campaign raised more than $73 million in major and yearly gifts between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, which beat the amount raised in the 2021 fiscal year by $60 million.