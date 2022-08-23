CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at West Texas A&M University announced that it will preview The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band’s 2022 performance, along with recognizing student leaders, on Sept. 3 as part of the kick-off of the 2022 football season.

Officials detailed that the band will perform its “Classics Never Go Out of Style” show for the crowd during the halftime of the WT football game against Western Colorado University in the newly renamed Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

“Marching band has been woven into the fabric of the American collegiate environment for well over 100 years,” said director Dr. B.J. Brooks. “Participating in this particular art form is important to music majors who will be the band directors of the future but is also important to non-majors alike. We at WT take pride in our marching band and in the dedication and efficiency our students have in putting all elements of a show together. Our objective is to perform at the highest quality possible and to entertain every crowd that has the opportunity to see and hear us.”

In addition, officials said that the pregame will be more interactive as the audience will have the chance to scan a QR code on the scoreboard to vote live to determine which song will close each pregame show.

Meghan Brooks, head drum major and a senior music education and music composer major stated, “Working with the band is great. All of the members are hard workers; they all want to be here. It’s nice to work with people—including our directors and teachers—who love what they’re doing.”

WT released some names of band members set to perform:

Assistant drum major: Erin Hinds, a junior music education major from Amarillo

Assistant drum major: Tobin Brooks, junior music education and music performance major from Canyon

Woodwind sergeant: Alejandra Mulgado, a senior music education major from Clovis, New Mexico

Brass sergeant: Chris Perez, senior music education major from Odessa

Lead marching tech: Mason Lafferty, a senior music education major from Amarillo

Assistant marching tech: Katherine Clark, a sophomore music education major from Canyon

Assistant marching tech: Keegan Otoole, a freshman music education and music performance major from Canyon

Assistant marching tech: Nalyn Chanthakhoune, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo

Assistant marching tech: Shawn Frausto, a junior music education major from Amarillo

According to officials, the band began a week of full-day rehearsal on Aug. 15 as the percussion and color guard members started with a half-day of rehearsal on Aug. 14.

Check out the WT website for a full list of the marching band leaders and members.