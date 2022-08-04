CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that it’s seeking employers for the Back-to-School job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at the WT campus.

WT informed interested companies that the registration deadline is set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and companies can register for free here.

Students will have the opportunity to look for part-time employment opportunities both on and off campus, WT added.

“Connecting students with these employers from their early college years will promote greater connections within the community and, ultimately, a better network for our students as they enter the job market,” said Sam Green, assistant director for the Office of Career and Professional Development.

WT released a full list of the companies that will be in attendance via their Handshake account here.