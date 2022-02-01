CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said it is seeking submissions for its literary magazine, “The Legacy”.

WT said submissions from WT students, alumni, faculty, and staff are due by midnight Feb. 11 for the “Bloody or Beloved Valentines” issue of the magazine which is expected to be online on Feb. 21.

“We love the sweet, loving stories, but the macabre ones are what really get our readers excited,” Meljac said. “We can’t wait to see what’s in store,” said Dr. Eric Meljac.

The university said submissions should be emailed to legacy@wtamu.edu in .doc, .docx or .rtf format and should include the author’s name, as they wish for it to be published, their major and classification, or their graduation date. Staff should have their department and email address.

West Texas A&M University said “Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $85 million.”