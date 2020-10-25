WT listed among Top 10 Best Online Colleges in Texas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is once again being recognized, this time for their online program.

Texas Online Colleges recently listed WT as No. 10 in its list of Best Online Colleges in Texas.

Dr. Walter Wendler, the Univerity’s President shared why he believes his school received the recognition, “Rankings like this show how we provide a high quality, economically feasible education to students all across Texas and, indeed, the world,” said Wendler. “WT has been a pioneer in online education since 1997, and that long history of service in the online realm pays off for our students, in terms of academic excellence, affordability, and flexibility.

The recent award is only one in the list of many that the University has seen in recent months, you read about some other accolades WT has earned by clicking here.

