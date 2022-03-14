CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The research on superconducting materials by a West Texas A&M University professor and two students, could be the start of a technological revolution.

“We basically study the topology of certain features inside these materials to determine things like electronic properties,” said Duncan Miertschin, Senior Physics major. “And their magnetic properties and things such as that.”

Dr. Keshav Sherestha, Assistant Professor of Physics and student researchers Duncan Miertschin and John Nguyen, published research examining topological compounds, materials conducting electricity faster than any current technology.

“This project specifically is studying a material that has a kagome lattice, a hex structure inside the material,” Miertschin said.

The research studies a so-called topological superconductor. In layman’s terms, “it’s a brand new basically super material that is low electrical resistance, and also very good for resisting impurities,” said Miertschin.

So, how did they do it?

“We study this material by cooling it down to incredibly low temperatures,” Miertschin said. “Exposing it to magnetic fields that are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of times stronger than earth’s magnetic field.”

The study, which the team said could potentially lead to a breakthrough in the understanding of fundamental physics, was published in Physical Review B, the world’s largest physics journal.

“This could lead to being more ubiquitous than just places like Google or massive tech companies having access to these very expensive machines, which then could potentially lead to a technological revolution,” Miertschin said.

During the course of the study the team partnered with the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Florida.

Another positive impact this could have? It could, “lower the cost of production,” said Nguyen, a Graduate Chemistry major. “These materials could be way cheaper than the regular materials we use for smart phone production and other devices.”