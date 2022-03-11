CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is helping lead a new study, alongside Midwestern State University into flood preparation and mitigation in rural and unincorporated regions of the panhandle, as part of a statewide effort to create a flood plan.

10 students from WTAMU and eight students from MSU have been tasked by the Regional Flood Planning Group and with support from the Texas Water Development Board to go out into areas of the High Plains and hear from residents about where problems with flooding occur.

They will spend the next six weeks traveling to those small communities in the Texas Panhandle.

“Speaking to them, asking them questions, what flooding issues have you experienced. If you are having any flooding issues, we want to help, the texas water development board wants to provide state aid to help communities that might be dealing with some flooding issues and consequences of those flooding issues,” said Dr. Erick Butler, associate professor of environmental engineering at WTAMU.

According to Dr. Erik Crosman, assistant professor of environmental science in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Texas ranks highest in flood fatalities in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, and flooding, after extreme heat, is the No. 2 weather-related killer in Texas.

Dr. Butler added they will not be solving problems, but finding where the problems lay.

“We are going to ask the folks that are going to be interviewed to answer those questions based on that survey and the other thing we are going to do is have them use a map. The idea of the map is for the students to show those who we are interviewing, ‘hey, where is your flooding issue, where is it happening?’ and this is an actual thing they can look at and say, ‘it’s right here on this road,'” said Dr. Butler.

Dr. Butler said those results will then be compiled into a database for a virtual map to analyze the flooding in the region.

He added that with this study a lot can come when helping those communities in the future.

“There is also an opportunity to partner with some of these communities later and maybe come up with other solutions as well. Maybe design projects at the undergrad level, senior projects, master thesis, master projects. There is a lot that can come out of this, potentially in the future,” said Dr. Butler.

Dr. Butler said this is another way of WT helping rural communities.

“By us doing this project, number one we have many students that grew up in the texas panhandle. They have ties and roots here and so it just goes back to students growing up in the panhandle, they come to WT, they come to school here, then on the way out, they are doing projects that are servicing their own communities,” added Dr. Butler.

The WTAMU and MSU teams will cover the Upper Red River-Canadian River planning region, stretching from the top of the panhandle down to the Wichita Falls area.

According to the West Texas A&M University, WT surveyors will visit the following unincorporated and incorporated communities: Washburn, Goodnight, Wayside and Claude in Armstrong County; Silverton and Quitaque in Briscoe County; Conway, Groom, Panhandle, Skellytown, and White Deer in Carson County; Hilburn, Summerfield, Sunnyside, Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth in Castro County; Dozier, Quail, Samnorwood, Wellington, and Dodson in Collingsworth County; Kerrick, Conlen, Dalhart, Coldwater and Texline in Dallam County; Bootleg, Dawn, Glenrio (N.M.) and Hereford in Deaf Smith County; Lelia Lake, Clarendon, Hedley and Howardwick in Donley County; and South Plains, Dougherty, McCoy, Aiken, Barwise, Floydada, and Lockney in Floyd County.

Also, Alanreed, Back, Hoover, Pampa, Lefors and McLean in Gray County; Cotton Center, Hale, Hale Center, Petersburg, Plainview, and Edmonson in Hale County; Memphis, Turkey, Estelline and Lakeview in Hall County; Morse, Gruver, and Spearman in Hansford County; Hartley, Channing and Dalhart in Hartley County; Glazier and Canadian in Hemphill County; Lake Meredith Estates, Phillips, Plemons, Pringle, Whittenburg, Spring Creek, Texroy, Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, and Sanford in Hutchinson County; and Lipscomb, Higgins, Booker, Darrouzett and Follett in Lipscomb County.

Plus, Masterson, Cactus, Dumas, and Sunray in Moore County; Farnsworth, Waka, Perryton, and Booker in Ochiltree County; Boise, Boys Ranch, Gruhlkey, Herring, Landergin, Magenta, Tascosa, Truillo, Wildorado, Adrian, and Vega in Oldham County; Bushland and Amarillo in Potter County; Black, Lazbuddie, Bovina, Farwell, and Friona in Parmer County; Umbarger, Canyon, Happy and Lake Tanglewood in Randall County; Wayside and Miami in Roberts County; Stratford and Texhoma in Sherman County; Vigo Park, Love, Kress, Tulia and Happy in Swisher County; and Allison, Briscoe, Kelton, Lela, Twitty, Mobeetie, Shamrock and Wheeler in Wheeler County.

WT will split the following communities with Midwestern students: Carey, Tell, and Childress in Childress County; Flomot, Northfield, Tee Pee City, Matador, and Roaring Springs in Motley County.

If you would like to participate in this survey, you can contact Dr. Butler at ebutler@wtamu.edu.