CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that WT students will have the opportunity to receive advice from business experts to help launch a revamped business course at the university.

The event was set for 12 p.m. on Thursday in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on campus and will include Amarillo business leaders sharing their experiences in the business world.

Speakers for the event include WT alums, Angela Corpening of Golden Waffle Co., Landon Moreland of Moreland Real Estate Group, Joseph Peterson of Edward Jones, Brittany Jackson of Designs by Noteworthy, and Shane Redline of Jax Transport.

Officials detailed that the revamped course will “emphasize the skills required to start and run a small business, incorporating classes from finance and marketing disciplines, as well.”

“Not everyone is cut out to work for someone else,” said Dr. Dave Howe, assistant professor of management. “This specialization is designed for those who want to forge their own path and take control of their future. Our local experts will share their own entrepreneurial journeys with those who are aspiring to start or manage their own businesses.”

“The courses in this specialization will help you develop capabilities for managing small businesses, adapting to the changing environment and growing your business,” said Dr. Jae Yoo, assistant professor of management. “Navigating these waters can be tricky, and we will train you so you can set sail.”

Interested individuals can email Howe at dhowe@wtamu.edu or call 806-651-3869 for more information.