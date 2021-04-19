WT launches new University Spirit Program

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After moving away from traditional cheer and dance squads earlier this year, West Texas A&M has announced its new University Spirit Program.

According to the announcement, the new University Spirit Program will encompass all of WT’s spirit organizations and initiatives, including a new WT Spirit Squad as well as beloved traditions like Maroon Platoon, Bucky the Mascot, West Texas Wednesdays and more.

“School spirit is truly the heart of the University,” said Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Mike Knox. “We are excited to roll out this new program because we think University Spirit will increase school pride and student involvement, not only at athletic contests but also at other student activities year-round.”

The announcement said the University Spirit is a new program of the Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Division, housed within its Office of Student Engagement and Leadership.

“SEES and the OSEL are natural homes for University Spirit because we expect the program to serve our students by helping bolster a sense of pride and belonging across campus while creating connections throughout the entire Buff family,” said Amber Black, SEES assistant vice president.

University Spirit will feature energetic squads of high-profile campus representatives at football, basketball and volleyball games, as well as at school functions like New Student Orientation, Welcome Week and Family Weekend, Black said.

According to the University, the components of University Spirit include:

WT Spirit Squad: The new squad will be comprised of 24 student athletes with either dance or cheer skills. The WT Spirit Squad will engage the crowd by leading cheers and chants, entertaining at halftime and breaks, and assisting with promotions and contests. The Spirit Squad also can perform at a variety of special events or celebrations. Tryout information will be available at wtamu.edu/spirit in early May; additional details will be announced soon. Those with tumbling, dance and cheer experience will be able to showcase their individual talents through the tryout process.

Maroon Platoon: The student-led organization, with chanting and dancing members decked out in maroon body paint, will continue to play a valuable role at athletic competitions.

Herdsmen and Thunder: The University’s live buffalo mascot is cared for by the men and women of the Herdsmen, under the oversight of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

Other University Spirit initiatives noted include Bucky the Mascot; West Texas Wednesdays, when students, faculty and staff wear maroon weekly; Buff Branding, a series of orientation events designed to introduce elements of campus life to new students and transfers; Pigskin Revue, the traditional Homecoming pep rally; the Homecoming parade; Paint the Town Maroon, where WT students paint windows around campus and Canyon for Homecoming Week; student organization tailgating; and more.

For more details on University Spirit, visit wtamu.edu/spirit.

The University Spirit initiative is consistent with WT’s community values, said the University, an important component of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.