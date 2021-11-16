WT launches climate change study in Alaska, continues to monitor data from Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced a new climate change study in Alaska that may impact measuring climate change.

According to a press release by WT’s Communication Department, the team, led by Dr. Naruki Hiranuma, associate professor of environmental sciences, took the trip to Alaska near Utqiaġvik to measure “aerosol in ice-containing clouds.” Aerosols, or ice-nucleating particles, according to the team, are the “microscopic material in the air that water vapor condenses around to form ice crystals that make up clouds.”

Utqiaġvik, formerly known as Barrow, is “as Arctic as you can get in the U.S.,” Hiranuma said.

“Eventually, we will be able to tell how many ice crystals these clouds contain and at what altitudes,” said Dr. Elise Wilbourn, a member of Hiranuma’s research team. “As we learn more about how much ice is present versus liquid water, we can tell how much sunlight the cloud is going to reflect or absorb.”

Wilbourn explained that the Arctic and Antarctic are experiencing climate change in a more prominent way than other parts of the earth.

“Before more of that warming happens, we need to get a baseline to see how the Arctic atmosphere absorbs or reflects the sunlight and see how that will change in the future,” Wilbourn said.

The release added that clouds that contain more liquid have a puffier form than ice-containing clouds, which have a “wispier” appearance. WT detailed that the puffier clouds reflect sunlight, while the lighter clouds absorb sunlight and therefore, allow it to pass through and warm the ground.

“The heat energy can get trapped by clouds and the atmosphere, and it won’t have a cooling effect,” Wilbourn said. “It’s important to characterize what clouds are present and where so we know how much sunlight is getting absorbed versus getting reflected.”

According to the release, Hiranuma worked with scientist in Europe who developed a device know as the Portable Ice Nucleation Experiment (PINE), a remote controlled atmospheric simulation that studies “cloud formation in their respective environments.”

“WT is the first university in the world to have purchased a PINE and to have deployed it,” Hiranuma said.

“There are not a ton of ice-nucleating particle research positions in the U.S.,” Wilbourn said “I wanted a project that incorporated field work and would take place at a smaller university. There are so many good opportunities here, especially now that we’re able to travel more and get back out into the field.”

The team set up their study on Oct. 20 at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expanded Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory near Utqiaġvik staffed by chief Bryan Thomas and technician Ross Burgener, according to WT.

In addition, the WT will return to gather data although data can be accessed from the PINE while the team is on the WT campus. A collaboration with WT’s Instructional Technologies Office, led by James Webb, vice president for IT and chief information officer, is helping the team gather data from both places, the release said.

WT added that IT and logistics support was provided by Pawel Lech of the Argonne National Lab, NOAA Observatory Field Operations Manger Christine Smith and Department of Energy team member Jasper Hardesty and Frederick Helsel.

The WT research team consists of Carlos Guerrero, a sophomore biology major from Amarillo, Jacob Hurst, a junior physics major from Canyon, and Sarah Alrimaly, a junior environmental science major from Hart, with Hiranuma and Wilbourn.