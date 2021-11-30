WT invites Nursing Alumni to 50th-anniversary kickoff event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said nursing alumni are invited to tour its Amarillo facility ahead of the Department of Nursing’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The university said in addition to touring the new Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor, alumni will mingle with faculty and students who will graduate on Dec. 11 during WT commencement ceremonies.

WT said its trained nurses will gather for an ice cream happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

“WT has provided about 70 percent of all nurses in the Texas Panhandle, not to mention countless others who have moved further away to provide healthcare for people around the world,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the WT Department of Nursing.

West Texas A&M University said meeting regional needs, including those in health sciences, is a key mission laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.