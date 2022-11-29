PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that university alumni are being sought out for a dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 in Pampa.

The dinner will be located at The Coffee Shop at 220 N. Cuyler St. in Pampa and will include WT officials updating alumni on on-campus events along with construction around the campus. Officials added that this will be an opportunity for alumni to further converse and catch up with each other.

“We host periodic special events throughout the state, and we’re especially excited to reconnect with our alumni in the Pampa area,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “WT is committed to serving our region first, and we know that Buffs are doing great things in Pampa and the surrounding towns.”

Officials noted that reservations can be made online by Dec. 5 and alumni can bring up to three guests which will be paid for by the WT Alumni Association.