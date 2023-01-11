CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said that many students will begin classes on Jan. 17 and take part in the “Journey of the Buffalo” initiative.

According to WT, the pilot program is aimed at improving students’ skills outside of the classroom.

WT said the program, Student Affairs leaders, in partnership with Advising Services and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, developed the program which offers steps for students to improve their personal well-being, and find healthy relationships and community.

“We want to make sure our Buffs understand the hard work and dedication required to find success, not only in the classroom but in the real world,” said Amber Black, assistant vice president for student success and wellbeing. “This step-by-step journey will help us better assess how students are improving through their interactions with departments and divisions all across campus.”

WT’s Division for Student Affairs won a $300,000 grant in October from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to plan and implement the program.