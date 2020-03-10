WT instructor gives tips on how to stand out with vacation rentals on the High Plains

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the last couple of years, the vacation rental community has increased dramatically here on the High Plains.

“There are about 227 listings right now in Amarillo. On AirBnb and in Canyon, there’s 43,” said Jill Shelton, WT Extended Studies Lifelong Learning Classes Instructor.

As part of West Texas A&M’s Extended Studies Lifelong Learning Class, Shelton offered up tips and tricks on how to make their listing stand out.

Shelton and her husband owned and operated the Hudspeth House, a popular bed and breakfast in Canyon, for 11 years.

“You just need to find that niche where you offer something different than everybody else,” said Shelton.

For instance, what exactly sets your listing apart on the High Plains.

“Do you have a beautiful view out on the canyon edge? Are you a downtown loft within walking distance to restaurants to a Sod Poodles game,” said Shelton.

Other tips that Shelton offered up is quality photos on the listing, cleanliness, and communication.

“That is just vital because you want to get in contact with that traveler ahead of time when they’re asking questions about the booking and also when they’re staying there. You want to make sure that they’re comfortable, if they need anything,” said Shelton.

Which in the end not only helps you out but the community as well.

“Just sharing your home with others and making it a great property for travelers who are coming to our community and you can show off Amarillo and Canyon. We have so much to offer here,” said Shelton.

For a complete look at the classes offered by WT’s extended studies program, click here: https://wtamu.catalog.instructure.com/

