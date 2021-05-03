WT in Top 10 percent of schools around the country for graduate degrees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University is one of the best schools in the country for graduate students seeking value, according to an independent website.

Grad Degree Search ranked WT in the Top 10 percent for students seeking value from more than 800 schools reviewed around the country.

The University earned 30 different individual awards in Grad Degree Search’s value rankings, including:

“These top rankings and the others accorded to WT in this survey show how serious the University is about providing both value and excellent educational opportunities to our students, especially as we continue to increase the number of graduate programs offered here,” said Dr. Rex Pjesky, associate dean of the Graduate School.

According to Grad Degree Search, its Best Value Rankings were designed to help students find the highest quality graduate education they can afford in the subject matter they are most interested in, whether they have their sights set on a master’s degree, Ph.D. or graduate certificate. Both quality and affordability are factors in the ranking.

The college said a primary goal of WT’s Graduate School is to support programs that lower the cost and debt of graduate education for WT students, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.