WT in top 10% of schools around the country for graduate students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M has plenty to celebrate as they were named one of the best schools in the country for graduate students seeking value, according to an independent website.

Out of 800 schools around the country, Grad Degree Search ranked WT in the top 10 percent for students looking for value in a university, said a news release from WT.

The university earned 30 different individual awards in Grad Degree Search’s value rankings including the following:

Dr. Rex Pjesky, associate dean of the Graduate School, explained the influence that this ranking system has on the university.

“These top rankings and the others accorded to WT in this survey show how serious the University is about providing both value and excellent educational opportunities to our students, especially as we continue to increase the number of graduate programs offered here.”

According to Grad Degree Search, its Best Value Rankings were designed to assist students in finding the highest quality graduate education that they can afford while considering the students interest and the degree that they seek.



WT said that their primary goal is to support programs that lower the cost and debt of graduate education for WT students, as laid out in the university’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.



