WT Horse Judging team takes top honors at World Championships

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that the horse judging team is continuing to ride high.

“WT’s team was the most successful horse judging team in the world this year,” said coach John Pipkin, Equine Industry program director and Regent Professor of animal science.

The University says it’s not just year: The team is historically successful, having won 125 champion and reserve champion titles since 1994. They’ve added to that total again with recent championship and reserve championship titles Nov. 7 and 9.

The team won the reining championship co-hosted by the National Reining Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association on Nov. 7 and was named reserve champion of the American Quarter Horse Association contest Nov. 9. Both competitions were held in Oklahoma City during the AQHA world championship show.

“Our team members are extremely talented and, more importantly, they were extremely diligent in their efforts to prepare themselves and support their fellow teammates,” Pipkin said. “They are exceptional in so many ways including overcoming all the challenges associated with COVID restrictions and threats. Their resilience and team work are truly unmatched.”

Student competitors evaluate and place horses in various halter and performance classes, then provide oral presentations, or reasons, to explain the rationale for their placing, Pipkin said

In the NRHA competition, WT’s team bested competitors from Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University, among others, with four individual team members placing in the Top 10.

Elena Chapa, a junior nursing major from Maple Park, Ill., won first place, followed by Reilly Dhaliwal, junior agribusiness-equine major from Boulder, Colo., in third; Lacy Petty, junior agriculture communications major from Adrian, in fourth; and Hannah McLochlin, junior agriculture communications major from Plymouth, Ind., in fifth.

In the AQHA competition, the University says the team ranked first in halter, first in reasons and second in performance.

Other team members include Taylor Scheulen, agribusiness-equine major from Linn, Mo.; Sierra Stammen, junior agribusiness-equine major from Allen; and Josh Worten, a junior pre-veterinary major from Lake Butler, Fla.

The University says that the commitment to agricultural education is part of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.