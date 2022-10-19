CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that the university’s horse judging teams received accolades at two recent championships across the United States.

According to a news release from the university, the team was named as a reserve champion at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress judging competition on Oct. 12 in Columbus Ohio. The team finished 21 points behind Texas A&M University, ranking second in all three categories: halter, performance and reasons.

The team was also named the reserve champion at the American Paint Horse Association Collegiate World Championship on Oct. 1 in Fort Worth, tying with Black Hawk College-East Campus. According to the release, the West Texas A&M team ranked second in performance and reasons and seventh in halter in this competition.

“These are really outstanding performances by the team,” John Pipkin, the Regents professor of agriculture and director of WT’s Equine Industry Program, said in the release. “They have been working hard for over a year to prepare, and represented WT exceptionally well in the competition. They are a tremendous group of students to have the privilege to work with—a group of winners.”

According to the release, the team’s final competitions of the season are scheduled for Nov. 2-3 and Nov. 5 at the American Quarter Horse Association’s World Championship in Oklahoma City.