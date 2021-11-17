WT honors students recognized at graduation reception

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University honors students were recognized at a graduation reception on Nov. 16.

WT said members of the Attebury Honors Program were celebrated in WT’s Alumni Banquet Hall.

“Today we celebrate 10 more graduates who have learned within the program and contributed to the academic prowess of their peers and West Texas A&M University,” said Carolyn Baum, Attebury Honors director and instructor of communication, at the reception.

Baum said those students have taken specially designed courses under faculty from across the university and completed a capstone project unique to their skills and majors.

Those honored were:

Kayla Arnold, senior theater design and technology major from Killeen;

Chloe Ellison, senior computer information systems major from Electra;

Elizabeth Foster, senior music education major from Levelland;

Monica Ghosh, senior biology and communication studies major from Canyon;

Lynn Herron, senior biochemistry major from Pampa;

Breuklyn McDaniel, senior political science major from Amarillo;

Adela Miranda, senior political science major from Canyon;

Nathan Parker, senior plant, soil and environmental science major from Ferris;

Alyson Sadegur, senior business administration major from Amarillo; and

Sierra Stammen, senior equine industry and business major from Allen.

WT said those graduating seniors will receive a special designation in the commencement program and a medallion at the Dec. 11 commencement ceremonies.

The Attebury Honors Program currently includes 135 students said the university.

West Texas A&M University said the honors program is part of the rigorous educational environment laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.