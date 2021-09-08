WT Hispanic Heritage Month events to include speaker series, salsa contest

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced its Hispanic Heritage Month Events will include a series of speakers, and a salsa contest.

WTAMU said its faculty, alumni, and current students will be in the spotlight in a series of events commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The speaker series will begin with a discussion led by Dr. Paola Albarran at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Legends Club inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

WT alumnus Adrian Alejandre will speak at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and the final event in the speaker series will feature Eric Sosa, a WT accountant, and his fellow Hispanic students in the inaugural cohort of WT’s doctoral program in educational leadership, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Legends Club.

WT said other activities for the month include a salsa making contest for WT students, faculty and staff from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 and a screening of the feature film “The Perfect Game,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in Legacy Hall inside the JBK.

West Texas A&M University said recruiting a student body that reflects the diverse population of the Texas Panhandle is a key goal of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.