WT hires new Assistant Vice President of Communication and Marketing

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A communications expert with significant higher education experience will now lead West Texas A&M University’s Office of Communication and Marketing.

Kelly Carper Polden, until recently the assistant director of external relations for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, is set to join WT on March 15 as the University’s assistant vice president for communication and marketing.

“I am excited to join the WT team that demonstrates so much passion for and commitment to the students, families and communities of the Texas Panhandle,” Polden said. “I have greatly admired WT during my tenure at the Coordinating Board and look forward to playing a key role in serving the community as the University continues to make great strides toward the fulfillment of the WT mission and achieving the goals of WT125.”

WT said that the University undertook a national search to fill the position after the resignation of Ann Underwood, who led the team for many years before leaving to pursue new paths in education and graphic design.

“We had almost 30 qualified candidates for this position from across the country with great experience. Kelly quickly differentiated herself as someone who had a breadth of experience and higher education knowledge,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “She will join a dynamic team of professionals. Her 30 years of marketing experience in both business and higher education is key to assisting the University in developing strategic initiatives to promote and advance the mission of WT.”

The University reported that at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Polden helped develop and promote the statewide 60x30TX higher education strategic plan and worked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Initiative to promote a seamless pipeline from K-12 education to higher education to the workforce.

Previously, she is noted as having served as vice president of external relations for Caremark Rx Inc., as communications director and manager of global events for the internationally based Sulzer Orthopedics and as marketing communications director for Spinal Concepts, in addition to running her own independent communications company.

Said the University, Polden earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism/mass communications from Iowa State University and a master of arts degree in political science/communications, with an emphasis in healthcare policy, from Texas State University. As president and treasurer of Carper Family Farms in her home state of Iowa, Polden has a lifelong commitment to agriculture and the rural lifestyle. She has authored two books and published several short stories, and, with her husband Howard, is an equestrian and endurance athlete.

The University held that enlightened leadership on administrative, staff and faculty levels is a key maxim of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.