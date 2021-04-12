WT grad student’s research helps to understand precipitation in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hemanth Sandeep Vepuri, a West Texas A&M University grad student’s research is helping understand how precipitation in the Texas Panhandle works.

Dr. Naruki Hiranuma, assistant professor of environmental science at WTAMU and Vepuri’s research adviser said this could revolutionize the understanding of how hail and rain are formed over the Texas Panhandle.

A system to collect precipitation samples was set up on the roof of the Natural Sciences building on WT’s Canyon campus.

In about 40 samples collected between June 2018 and July 2019, they found that there are some variations in INP concentrations among the different precipitation systems and that there is a higher overall INP concentration in general.

INPs are the microscopic material in the air that water vapor condenses around to form ice crystals that make up clouds.

Dr. Hiranuma said the goal of this research was to examine how the concentration of ice-nucleating particles varies between the types of precipitation systems.

“In the future, we need to study or we need to understand what we observed at the ground level is really what is happening inside the cloud,” said Dr. Hiranuma.

Dr. Hiranuma said in their research they have small indications that we could see an increase of hail and tornadoes in the area but said they have to do more research.

Dr. Hiranuma added that we only get about 10 inches of precipitation a year in the Panhandle and that can fluctuate.

Dr. Hiranuma said the project was supported by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

A Killgore Graduate Student Research Grant from WT was also applied for this research.