CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that the university’s One West campaign has raised around $107 million six months since it was first launched.

Officials said that $107,755,000 has been raised as of March 22, a figure that doubles the amount raised by the university’s last fundraising campaign, according to a news release from the university.

“The One West campaign has raised all of our expectations of what is possible for this great University,” Dyke Rogers, the One West campaign co-chair, said in the release. “I, along with many of you who graduated from WT, and many of you who, like my wife Terry and me, have lived and served in this region have witnessed the exciting growth and transformation of WT. I am astounded and so pleased by what this University has become and what it aspires to become.”

Officials said the goal of the campaign continues to be $125 million. So far, the university reported that 5,532 donors have given 42,984 gifts as part of the campaign so far. The university is still looking for around $17 million to reach the five-year goal of $125 million.

Officials said in the release that giving opportunities include endowed scholarships for students, named professorships and chairs for faculty members, endowed programs and research funds, as well as naming rights for two of the university’s colleges, its graduate school and various buildings, classrooms and other spaces around campus.