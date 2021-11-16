WT forensics team wins multiple awards in Chicago tournament

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M forensics team picked up multiple awards in a recent virtual tournament in Chicago.

According to WT, on Oct. 16 the team’s three competitors extemporaneous speaking took the top three placings at the Chicago Swing tournament, with Isaac Doty, freshman sociology major from Lubbock, in first place; Alejandro “AJ” Mata, sophomore political science major from Hereford, in second; and Zyna Abjuma, freshman political science major from Amarillo, in third.

Tearanee’ Lockhart, sophomore broadcast journalism major from Amarillo, won first in for impromptu speaking, qualifying for the national tournament in April, with Mata taking home second place for oral interpretation, WT added.

According to WT, both Mata and Doty placed first and fifth in the individual sweeps, leading the WT team to victory.

On the second day of competition, Abjuma made advanced to her first official final round in extemporaneous speaking and placed sixth, while Doty placed second in communication analysis.

In addition, Abjuma placed second in persuasive speaking, while Mata placed third in oral interpretation and Lockhart placed second in prose interpretation. The team placed second for the day, and second for the weekend in team sweepstakes, according to WT.