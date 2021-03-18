WT Football announces 2021 schedule

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Earlier this morning, the 2021 West Texas A&M football schedule was finalized and released – featuring seven games at Buffalo Stadium.

According to the website;

“The Buffs open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Texas College followed by the much-anticipated Lone Star Conference opener at UT Permian Basin on Sept. 11. They return to Canyon for two straight games beginning with Western New Mexico on Sept. 18.

Colorado School of Mines will be the first school from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to play at Buffalo Stadium on Sept. 25. They head to the West Coast the following weekend to face Western Oregon for the first time in program history on Oct. 2.

WT returns to LSC play on Oct. 9 when they host Angelo State followed by a trip to Eastern New Mexico for the annual Wagon Wheel Game on Oct. 16.

The Buffs finish the regular season with three of their last four at home beginning with Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 23. Following a trip to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 30, they host Midwestern State (Nov. 6) and Bethel College (Nov. 13).”

Game times, and ticket information, are set to be released later.