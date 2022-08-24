CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month.

According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster was shot and killed on Aug. 18 in a homicide in southeast Amarillo.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from West Texas A&M said that the WT flag, along with the Texas A&M University System flag, are at half-staff in Byington-Webster’s honor. Officials said the university does that “regularly for WT faculty, staff, students and alumni. ”

According to previous reports from MyHIghPlains.com, officers were called to the 7200 block of Athens on Aug. 18 and found Byington-Webster’s body on the scene. A suspect in the incident, identified at the time by police as Erik M. Rivas, was arrested in the Dallas area later that day.

The university detailed that Byington-Webster taught at Oakdale Elementary and at South Georgia Elementary. She recently accepted a new position at Region 16 as a High Impact Tutoring Learning Leader. Byington-Webster’s funeral will be hosted at 4 p.m. Thursday at the west campus of Hillside Christian Church, located at 6100 S. Soncy.

Officials from the Amarillo Police Department said at the time that the case continues to be investigated by the department’s homicide unit.