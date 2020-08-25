WT family nurse practitioner program named one of the best in the country

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Family Nurse Practitioner program is one of the best in the nation, according to a recently release survey.

The program was ranked No. 4 in the country by RegisteredNursing.org, which has previously lauded WT for having some of the top nursing programs in the state. In its first-ever national ranking on the site, WT was listed alongside University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Midwestern State University and Samford University, among others.

The family nurse practitioner degree focuses its curriculum on primary caregiving for diverse populations, including underserved areas. A post-graduate certificate route is also available for students.

“This accolade is just more proof of what we already know — WT’s nursing program is top-notch and ready to meet students’ needs, whether they’re looking for a flexible, completely online experience or if they’re looking for a hybrid approach of face-to-face and online studies,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, new head of WT’s nursing department.

RegisteredNursing.org has recognized WT’s programs several times before: No. 4 nursing school in Texas in 2017; No. 5 BSN program in Texas in 2018; No. 10 RN program in Texas in 2019; and No. 11 nursing school in Texas in 2020.

College Choice recently ranked the online RN to BSN program as the third best in the country, and Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com also recently named WT one of the 10 best online nursing schools in the country.

“These multiple recognitions show that we are ready to meet the regional demand for healthcare workers with our online BSN degree and other educational programs,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Now, more than ever, nurses are essential, and we are committed to helping our healthcare workers further their careers and provide invaluable care for our entire region.”

Such accolades are indicators that WT feels quality is the cornerstone of its educational offerings, a key component of its generational plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

