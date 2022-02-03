CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) campuses closed this week due to severe and freezing weather, the school announced that William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” will be staged in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex beginning Feb. 9. The production is expected to feature “twists both classical and of-the-moment” during its Feb. 9 – Feb. 13 run.

The schedule, according to WTAMU, for the production’s staging in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre in the complex:

Feb. 9 – Feb. 11 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 – Feb. 13 2:30 p.m.



“The play will simultaneously incorporate a style of theater that’s hundreds of years old while considering more modern ideas of gender presentation,” said WTAMU, “Commedia dell’arte is one of the earliest forms of professional theater, using masked character types — masters and servants, for example — and a mix of improvisation and scripted performance.”

“Shakespeare was highly influenced by commedia dell’arte, and in some ways, he turned commedia on its Head. Usually, it’s the servants who are helping the masters, but in this, Rosalind, a master, is the one helping all of these shepherds get together,” said Echo Sunyata Sibley, a WT assistant professor of theatre.

“We’ve broken down every character in the show with these basic commedia archetypes, though that’s giving the actors a place to explore from, not something to be confined to,” continued Sibley, who began teaching at WT in the fall after teaching theater in Italy for the past decade and working in her own feminist clown troupe, Women from Mars.

“Putting on the masks is a completely different acting experience,” said Taylor Pritchett, a senior acting major from Amarillo, who plays Jacques. “You’re not yourself. It’s almost an out-of-body experience. It’s so much fun seeing how much you can discover with a mask covering your face.”

As described by WTAMU, in the play, Rosalind is banished from the court of her uncle and finds refuge in the Forest of Arden, where she disguises herself as a man, Ganymede. In the forest, she meets Orlando, and becomes involved in an escalating series of mistaken identities and misplaced romantic affections.

The play is “ahead of its time,” Venter said, in its exploration of gender fluidity.

“Androgyny is very human, so when we play with gender in this play, it’s very natural,” Venter said.

Sibley said she wants the production to reflect a modern world tinged with the magical, where there’s “a full embrace of what love can be.”

“Orlando sees Rosalind for who she truly is, even when she’s disguised as Ganymede,” Trevino said. “He realizes that he falls in love with her for who she is, not because she’s a woman.”

The cast of the production includes local students hailing from Amarillo; Midland; Andrews; Portales, New Mexico; Canadian; Lubbock; Loomis; Sundown; Snyder; Wasilla, Alaska; Plano; Cisco; Dalhart; Seagraves; and Canyon.