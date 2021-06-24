WT expands MBA program with new specialization track

There are three major steps a buyer can take to give themselves an edge, and it all starts before their dream home ever hits the market. (Getty Images)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) has introduced a new specialization track to its Master of Business Administration program, aiming to offer students an advantage in “a crucial area of management.”

Students, said WTAMU, can now earn an MBA with a specialization procurement management, intended to give analytical knowledge and skills and tools necessary to effectively lead a procurement department.

Procurement managers, WTAMU described, analyze costs, negotiate contract details, and offer strategies and solutions to help companies better manage costs on supplies and vendor services.

“We are excited to have this new procurement specialization in our MBA program as this will help students understand cost structures of businesses, how to work with teams in a dynamic environment, and how to effectively navigate an ever-changing business environment in a global world,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, associate dean of graduate business programs. “When students complete the program, they will be able to step in to a firm and make an immediate difference in how the business creates value for customers.”

WTAMU said that students will be taught “important policies and theories in acquisitions management” to help develop solutions to complex situations.

The program was described as fully online, “offering flexibility, self-pacing, financial assistance, networking and support from a high-quality faculty.”

The MBA program from WTAMU was ranked in global business education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds’ recent list of the world’s best online MBA programs.

WT’s online MBA program ranked No. 5 in Texas and No. 67 in America in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 rankings, and its online MBA program for veterans ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 49 in the country.

WTAMU said it has a commitment to offering intellectually challenging, critically reflective and regionally responsive academic programs, as laid out in the long-term plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.