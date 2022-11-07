CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its F1RSTGEN Week will run from Nov. 7-11 and will celebrate the university’s accomplishments as part of National First-Generation College Student Day on Nov. 8.

Officials detailed that F1RSTGEN is a student-led organization that “encourages and supports first-generation college students by promoting academic success” at WT.

“F1RSTGEN Week allows us to honor every first-generation college student, faculty, staff, alumni and supporter here at WT,” said Jonathan Cordova, F1RTSGEN adviser and program coordinator for Study Abroad and nationally competitive scholarships. “We are very grateful of the alumni who forged the path our current students, and the F1RSTGEN members who continue to create innovative ways to engage students through the organization.”

Around 48% of WT’s student population, officials noted, are first-generation.

Officials released the events for the week: