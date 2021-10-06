WT event roundup: Vocal Workshop, Latinx Poets, Great Books, Film Screening

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has announced several events to cover a variety of interests both in-person and virtual.
WT said that in addition to ongoing Homecoming Week celebrations, it has several upcoming events that each demonstrate ways in which WT is responsive to the region’s needs, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West campaign:
- Vocal Arts Workshops – The WT School of Music will team with International Performing Arts Institute and educator Maryann Kyle to present two days of vocal workshops.
- WT students and those from surrounding high schools, colleges and universities can register for the free workshops at maryannkyle.com or IPAIFairhope.com.
- Kyle and IPAI founder Bruce Earnest will present “Belting 101: Conquering Belt, High Belt and Power Belt the Acoustic Way” at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in Room 226 of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. Kyle then will present the solo workshop “Classical to Broadway: Cross Training for the 21st Century Performer” at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Jerry Williams Acting Studio in the Fine Arts Complex.
- Kyle, Earnest and Matthew Oglesby, WT associate lecturer in voice, will present “Preparing for Competition and College Auditions” at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. And, finally, that trio along with WT alumni Kelli Harter and Brandon Farren will present “Vocal Pedagogy: Understanding Collaboration with Voice Teachers and Choral Conductors” at noon Oct. 9, also in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.
- Auditions for IPAI’s Summer 2022 intensives will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Latinx Poetry Distinguished Lecture – Latina poets Alessandra Narvaez Varela and Casandra Lopez will present “Latinx Poetry and the Crises of America” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 via Zoom.
- The reading and discussion — centering on Latino/a poetic expression today in the face of the crises of immigration, culture, family and language within the U.S. — is sponsored by the WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series.
- Great Books Series – A book celebrating the unusual characters in a small town will be in the spotlight for the next installment of WT’s Great Books Series.
- Dr. Pat Tyrer, the Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English, will discuss “Hands,” one of the tales included in Sherwood Anderson’s “Winesburg, Ohio,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom.
- ‘Beyond Economic Impact’ Distinguished Lecture –
- A sports management consultant will discuss ways in which communities can benefit from athletic competitions.
- Dr. Jennifer Stoll will present “Beyond Economic Impact: How Sports Events Contribute to Community” at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Fairly Group Club at Buffalo Stadium. Admission is free.
- Remnant Trust Film Screening – As part of the ongoing exhibition of texts on human liberty through the Remnant Trust, WT Department of History will host a screening of a film centering on the fight for women’s right to vote.
- The film, made for HBO in 2004, stars Hilary Swank, Angelica Huston, Frances O’Connor and Julia Ormond.
- The Remnant Trust’s exhibition “The Theme Is Freedom,” cosponsored by WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, will be on view in Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Research Center and WT’s Cornette Library through Oct. 28. To reserve a time, contact Warren Stricker at wstricker@wtamu.edu.