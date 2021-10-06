WT event roundup: Vocal Workshop, Latinx Poets, Great Books, Film Screening

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has announced several events to cover a variety of interests both in-person and virtual.

WT said that in addition to ongoing Homecoming Week celebrations, it has several upcoming events that each demonstrate ways in which WT is responsive to the region’s needs, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West campaign: