WT establishes merit scholarship in honor of late Charlotte Han Sharp

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that it will honor the legacy of the wife of The Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp through a new scholarship.

The Charlotte Han Sharp University Merit Scholarship Endowment was established following her Dec. 15 death after a lengthy illness, said the University.

“In appreciation for Charlotte and Chancellor Sharp’s tireless commitment and support for System schools and WT in particular, we have set aside $25,000 to create an endowment in the WTAMU Foundation in her name,” WT President Dr. Walter Wendler said. “We will carry forward her legacy as First Lady of The Texas A&M University System by recognizing outstanding students and making it possible for them to attain their educational dreams.”

The University said that the recently overhauled West Texas A&M University Merit Scholarship Program intends to increase the number of qualifying students and raise the amount given to up to $8,000 per student per year. Students are guaranteed that, as long as they meet credit-hour and GPA requirements, they will receive the merit scholarship for four years or until they complete a bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first.

The University also explained that merit scholarships are awarded based on students’ high school achievements, not based on need. Top students can receive up to $8,000 per year. Other levels are $4,000, $3,000 and $1,500 per year.

For students who live on campus, the scholarship could reduce by almost half the tuition, fees, and housing costs. For students who live at home, the cost of attending WT could be reduced to approximately $1,500 per year or $6,000 over four years — an 84 percent annual savings.

Gifts in memory of Charlotte Han Sharp are encouraged, said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president of philanthropy and external relations.

The University said that Checks may be made out to the WTAMU Foundation for the Charlotte Sharp Scholarship and mailed to Rasberry at WT Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79106. Credit card gifts may be made online or by calling 806-651-2070. Other gifts may be made by calling Lezlie Davis, assistant vice president of philanthropy services, at 806-651-2066.

Further, the University provided a biography of Charlotte Han Sharp:

Charlotte Han Sharp was born in Temple on Aug. 20, 1953, to Robert and Millicent Han. In 1977, she graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of science in home economics, majoring in textiles and clothing, before marrying John Sharp in 1978.

She was a close partner in her husband’s long career in politics and public service since his election to the Texas House of Representatives in 1978.

She was renowned for her involvement in many community and humanitarian efforts, particularly for women, children and young people. She was a powerful fundraiser for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children’s Hospital and Dell Children’s Medical Center. As the Honorary Chair of the 2015 Magnolia Tea, she helped raise a record amount for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students.

The recognition of the kind of enlightened leadership displayed by the Sharps is said by the University to be a key part of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.