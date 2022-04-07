CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of West Texas A&M University’s equestrian squads is set to compete at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship from, May 5-8 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania, according to officials with WT.

WT’s Hunt Seat squad, officials detailed, will compete at the zone championship at the Texas Tech University Equestrian Center in Lubbock beginning Saturday to decide if they gain a spot in the national competition.

WT’s Western Seat squad was the runner-up of the IHSA Western Semifinals Competition in March, with officials stating that nine individual riders advanced to the national championships in their contests.

WT released the names of the top-ranking riders:

Reining: Reilly Dhaliwal, a senior equine industry and business major from Boulder, Colorado, reserve champion;

Ranch Riding: Stephanie Miller, a junior agriculture media and communications major from Loveland, Colorado, champion;

Open Horsemanship: Dhaliwal, champion, and Kami Woodard, a junior equine industry and business major from Creede, Colorado, reserve champion;

Level 2 Horsemanship: Miller, champion;

Level 1 Horsemanship: Grace Wolfington, a junior animal science major from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, champion; Emma Ferguson, a senior agribusiness major from Imperial Nebraska, reserve champion;

Rookie Horsemanship: Ali Polson, a freshman equine industry and business major from Rhome, champion;

Beginner Horsemanship: Kristin Jones, a junior equine industry and business major from Georgetown;

Overall Region High Point Rider: Dhaliwal

Amanda Ellis, an instructor in WT`s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the coach of the team, said that the two teams have 15 consecutive titles and have won the regional championships every year since 2006.

“The coaching staff could not be prouder of the WT Equestrian Team and their presence at a national level upon the return to postseason competition,” Ellis said in the release.

Ellis further explained that the team could not advance to postseason events in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very demoralizing for the team to work hard day in and day out to have no opportunity to advance and represent their university,” Ellis said in the release. “With this year`s return of the IHSA National Championship, WT is beyond prepared to show off our well-honed skill at a national level. While everyone else was home for the last two years we have been practicing hard.”